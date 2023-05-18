Students learn dangers of drunk driving

COLBY, Wis. -- (WAOW) Pat Suckhow lost her son Curt to a drunk driver nearly 30 years ago, but for her, it's like it was yesterday, with Suckhow saying, "He touched the hearts of many, was a guy who was never angry, was always happy, and respected each individual's differences."
Her story connecting with the students at Colby High School, who then got a sobering lesson in what can happen if you drink and get behind the wheel, and even though it was a simulation, the message was anything but fake.
The school's Students Against Destructive Decisions, or S.A.D.D. department teaming up with first responders to make the simulation feel as real as possible.
S.A.D.D. coordinator Monica Tesmer said, "It's very impactful because, it's kids that they know, and they go to school with, and they play sports with every day." Tesmer saying that simulations like this are more impactful than any lesson in a classroom.
The training exercise even called in help from above. Flight Paramedic Kevin Lund said that he sees situations like this play out in real life all too often, saying, "We deal with a lot of different types of scene calls. Inter-facility types of calls to where, it changes people's lives."
Wisconsin State Patrol says someone is hurt or killed in a drunk driving crash every three hours. They hope that the simulation keeps these students from becoming a statistic.