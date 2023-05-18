 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMOKY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY...

An elevated smoke layer has been situated across the region for
the past couple days. Some of this smoke is expected to mix down
to the surface after a cold front passes through tonight. The
smoky conditions should linger into the day on Friday.

The smoke could impact those with lung ailments, children, elderly
persons and those who work outdoors for prolonged periods. The
smoke may also reduce visibilities at times, resulting in minor
impacts to air and land travel.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH CENTRAL, CENTRAL, AND
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT Friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon,
Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Vilas,
Waupaca, Waushara, Wood.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest to southeast beginning around noon today. PM2.5
concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Students learn dangers of drunk driving

  • Updated
  • 0
Students learn dangers of drunk driving

COLBY, Wis. -- (WAOW) Pat Suckhow lost her son Curt to a drunk driver nearly 30 years ago, but for her, it's like it was yesterday, with Suckhow saying, "He touched the hearts of many, was a guy who was never angry, was always happy, and respected each individual's differences."

Her story connecting with the students at Colby High School, who then got a sobering lesson in what can happen if you drink and get behind the wheel, and even though it was a simulation, the message was anything but fake.

The school's Students Against Destructive Decisions, or S.A.D.D. department teaming up with first responders to make the simulation feel as real as possible. 

S.A.D.D. coordinator Monica Tesmer said, "It's very impactful because, it's kids that they know, and they go to school with, and they play sports with every day." Tesmer saying that simulations like this are more impactful than any lesson in a classroom.

The training exercise even called in help from above. Flight Paramedic Kevin Lund said that he sees situations like this play out in real life all too often, saying, "We deal with a lot of different types of scene calls. Inter-facility types of calls to where, it changes people's lives."

Wisconsin State Patrol says someone is hurt or killed in a drunk driving crash every three hours. They hope that the simulation keeps these students from becoming a statistic. 

