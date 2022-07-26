Students left with difficult decisions with student loans

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Concerns are mounting over inflation and the impact interest rate hikes may have on student loans.
"It's hard to survive," said Kallista Johanson, a 30-year-old student and UW Stevens Point.
Johanson is also maintaining a full time job, but even so, she's struggling to pay her bills and credit card.
"I typically like to pay them off in full, but lately I haven't been able to do that. I've been having to make minimum payments and the minimum payments barley make a dent. So I'm racking up a substantial amount of credit card debt in conjunction with my student loans," said Johanson.
She's not alone.
There's more than $25 billion dollars in school loan debt across Wisconsin, and experts say borrowers should be prepared for anything.
"For people with federal student loans, they need to be preparing for the eventual repayment. It's really a matter of when, not if, that loans are going to be due and that means making a regular monthly payment," said Michael Collins, a professor at U-W Madison.
If the federal interest rates continue to increase, those with variable interest rates should keep a close eye on the rate hikes and expect their payments to go up.
"They're not going to go up a huge amount. You're not going to see a five point jump or something like that, but that does mean that you're going to be paying more interest," said Collins.
Experts say to contact your financial institution if you need help paying your loan, or get into a better payment plan.