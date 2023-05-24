Students plant butterfly garden

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Area students are doing their part to restore a piece of their school's history.
The school forest has been a part of the fabric of Maine Elementary for the past 40 years. After a storm damaged parts of it a few years ago, students are stepping in to restore it to its former glory.
Wednesday, they partnered up to plant a butterfly garden, with each student placing two plants that will attract butterflies and pollinators to the area.
PTO parent Kim Landwehr says it was important that the students participated because the forest ultimately belongs to them.
"We hope that the teachers are able to use it more for education," she said. "We're a little bit more of a rural school, we have the ability for kids to get outside and learn outside and that's what we want them to use it for."
The school says they'll continue involving students in restoration projects like this for years to come.