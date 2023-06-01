Students react to study hall changes

ANTIGO, Wis. -- (WAOW) Recently, Antigo High School announced changes to their study block schedule, and now, some students are speaking out.
The school announced that they would be removing their study hall period from the schedule starting next year, replacing it with what they call "pride time," a time where they say students can go seek help from teachers, but some students say it will do more harm than good.
Ethan Roberts, a student at Antigo High, said, "The students sign up anywhere they want to go in the building, and they can sign up and be with their friends, and a majority of the time, students mistreat that, and they sign up to go with their friends and they talk the whole time."
Roberts says that students being loud with their friends defeats the whole purpose of study hall, and since he's also a student athlete, he only has so much time during the day.
Roberts said, "A lot of times we have jobs, so you don't have any longer, and you have a job, so that takes you out longer, you're in athletics, and now a lot of times, now we're unable to receive help or do your homework until 10:00 or 11:00 at night."
Sydney Swartz teamed up with Ethan to try to bring study hall back, and says she's proud to be an advocate for her fellow students. Swartz said, "I was talking to a lot of other people who didn't really want to go out and speak their opinions openly, but I know that I'm being a voice for a lot of people."
Their hard work didn't go unnoticed, Elizabeth Couillard, an English teacher at the school, says she's proud of her students for speaking out. She said, "It's been encouraging and exciting to me, because I always encourage my students to stand up for the things that they believe strongly."
We wanted to hear from school officials on the matter, Antigo High School was not available for comment, and the school board says they won't comment until their next meeting on June 5.