Students speak out after local school resource officer placed on leave

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Students are speaking out about well-liked school resource officer Frank Wierzbanowski, who was placed on administrative leave recently.
In an email to News 9, Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz says; "Officer Frank Wierzbanowski, who is assigned to the (D.C.) Everest Senior High School, is currently on administrative leave, pending an internal review for possible policy violations."
The school district sent a letter to parents regarding Weirzbanowski being placed on leave.
Part of the letter reads, "We understand our School Resource Officers play an important role in our schools and during Officer Wierzbanowski's absence we will continue to collaborate with the Everest Metro Police Department to provide our students and staff with the support and resources they need."
Wierzbanowski has been at the D.C. Everest school officer for 15 years.
News 9 spoke to about a dozen students who say they're frustrated they don't know why he was put on leave. Many tell us he has been a trusted adult.