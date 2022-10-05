Students tour Worzalla Publishing

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) Students from across the state took to the factory floor at Worzalla Publishing, where they learned how the books they read, are made.
As part of the 'Heavy Metal Tour' to honor manufacturers, students were able to get up close and personal to see the craft of bookmaking from scratch.
They were also able to speak with employees about job opportunities in the industry.
"We're going to show them how the files come in, how they get printed, and how they get bound," said Taiyah Tarter, a Desktop Technician at Worzalla Publishing. "How a book comes from an idea or the publisher, to the final product that you hold in your hand."
Students took the tour in small groups and were each able to take a freshly printed book on their way out.
Worzalla publishes nearly 70 million books annually. If you grew up in central Wisconsin chances are the books you read as a child were printed there.