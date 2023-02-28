Study: Food can help with cancer treatment side effects

(WAOW) -- The risk of cancer deaths has dropped two percent each year since 2015.
But for many cancer patients, the side effects remain long after they are cancer-free.
Researchers at The Ohio State University say food can be a way to reduce symptoms like fatigue. They found that incorporating foods that reduce inflammation and combat fatigue made a world of difference.
Some of those foods include whole grains, fatty fish and colorful fruits and vegetables.
“Each one of those colors, the green, the orange, the red, the yellow, those all, we believe, provide different benefits to our bodies that can potentially help fight fatigue," said Anna Maria Bittoni, a registered dietician with The Ohio State University's Comprehensive Cancer Center.
The initial study only focused on Lymphoma survivors, but Ohio State researchers hope to expand it to include all cancer patients and eventually patients suffering from fatigue related to other health issues.