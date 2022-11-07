Study: Wisconsin spent more federal pandemic relief on economy than any other state

(WAOW) -- A new study found Wisconsin spent more federal pandemic relief money on the economy than any other state.
Community leaders are saying all that money has had a positive impact.
Wisconsin Public Radio published the study, which found Wisconsin had allocated 56% of its ARPA funds back to local economies. That comes out to about $1.1 billion.
Stevens Point Mayor Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza says keeping the economy afloat was one of the top priorities for his community as well.
While they received a smaller amount than many communities, he says they were able to use it wisely to bolster local businesses and create solutions to combat the workforce shortage, all while allowing customers to enjoy businesses safely.
"I don't think it was as much of an immediate benefit but now that we're two years into it we're starting to see in hindsight how beneficial it was," Wiza said.
He also said dealing with those initial problems taught them a valuable lesson on how to handle current economic issues like inflation.
But the mayor acknowledged that someday, that emergency funding will have to be payed back.