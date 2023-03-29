Subject detained after hours-long standoff in Merrill Tuesday

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) — The subject who barricaded themselves inside a home in the area of Grand Avenue and State Street has been detained on Wednesday after a standoff in downtown Merrill yesterday.
At approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to the area of Grand Avenue and State Street for a subject making threats primarily focused on self-harm by officer., according to a news release from Merrill Police Department.
The subject was reportedly armed with bladed or edged weapons, the release stated.
Upon arrival, officers secured a perimeter restricting traffic surrounding the home. The individual barricaded himself in the home.
After hours trying to initiate contact and voluntary compliance, a threat assessment was completed by command staff, personnel on scene, and consultation with Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office SRT leadership.
A unified decision was made to disengage from the scene rather than force a potential deadly encounter by obtaining a warrant to enter the home.
"Eventually it was determined that the individual had fallen asleep inside, as determined by our dispatch center," said Corey Bennett, Chief of Merrill Police Department, at the scene Tuesday. "Based on the threat assessment, we made the decision to disengage rather than force a confrontation, we made the decision to disengage."
On Wednesday at approximately 3:15 p.m. contact was established with the subject.
The subject voluntarily cooperated with law enforcement at that time. The subject was detained pending further investigation into the original circumstances and to provide other forms of assistance.
The release also said:
Other facts taken into consideration included no known threat to the community at large, no known felonies involved, and other occupants of the dwelling being placed in a safe location until this situation is further investigated and resolved.
Police will continue to resolve this specific investigation and initiate any assistance this subject may require. This remains an active investigation, and potentially involves confidential subject matter, no additional details can be released at this time.