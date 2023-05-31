Summer energy savings

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Staying cool in these hot temperatures is one thing, but making sure that cool air stays inside your home is another.
"If you have not done so, schedule that annual tune-up for that air conditioning unit," said Matt Cullen, spokesperson for Wisconsin Public Service.
Right now is the perfect time for an annual checkup for air conditioners, because if you continue to wait, so does the buildup.
"Usually what we see is a lot of calls where people say, '"My air conditioner is not cooling as well as it should,'" said Andrew Rheinschmidt, a manager for France's Sales & Service.
That can mean a variety of things, and can depend on how warm people let their home get.
"If you wait until it's 85 degrees out and it's already a hot and humid - 80 in the house when you turn your air conditioner on, it may run for 12 or 14 hours just to catch up," Rheinschmidt said.
Some free tips to reduce energy use while keeping homes cool:
- Closing the blinds or drapes so the sun doesn't creep through
- Turn your thermostat up 7-10 degrees when you aren't home or when you are heading to bed
- Keep the ceiling fans on to keep the air circulating.
"The energy that a ceiling fan uses or fans in general are very cost-effective as compared to continuing to run that air conditioning unit," Cullen said.
For those that don't think their air conditioning is working properly, check around the windows and doors.
"Go around those windows," Cullen said. "Go around the doors as well. Seal any gaps that you see with caulk or weather stripping because when it comes to the summer months, we're looking to keep that cool air inside your home."
The biggest thing is to keep the filter in the A/C unit in good shape which not only expands the lifespan of the unit, but it provides the most energy efficiency.