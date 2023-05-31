 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON...

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
20 to 30 percent range, will result in elevated fire potential
this afternoon. The areas of greatest concern are the sandy soil
regions of northern and central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather
over the past week and a half has caused an increase in fire
activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain
vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a
fire. Avoid outdoor burning.

Visit the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning restrictions.

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone, which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest,
Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette,
Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas,
Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Summer energy savings

  • Updated
Summer energy savings

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Staying cool in these hot temperatures is one thing, but making sure that cool air stays inside your home is another.

"If you have not done so, schedule that annual tune-up for that air conditioning unit," said Matt Cullen, spokesperson for Wisconsin Public Service.

Right now is the perfect time for an annual checkup for air conditioners, because if you continue to wait, so does the buildup.

"Usually what we see is a lot of calls where people say, '"My air conditioner is not cooling as well as it should,'" said Andrew Rheinschmidt, a manager for France's Sales & Service.

That can mean a variety of things, and can depend on how warm people let their home get.

"If you wait until it's 85 degrees out and it's already a hot and humid - 80 in the house when you turn your air conditioner on, it may run for 12 or 14 hours just to catch up," Rheinschmidt said.

Some free tips to reduce energy use while keeping homes cool:

  • Closing the blinds or drapes so the sun doesn't creep through
  • Turn your thermostat up 7-10 degrees when you aren't home or when you are heading to bed
  • Keep the ceiling fans on to keep the air circulating.

"The energy that a ceiling fan uses or fans in general are very cost-effective as compared to continuing to run that air conditioning unit," Cullen said.

For those that don't think their air conditioning is working properly, check around the windows and doors.

"Go around those windows," Cullen said. "Go around the doors as well. Seal any gaps that you see with caulk or weather stripping because when it comes to the summer months, we're looking to keep that cool air inside your home."

The biggest thing is to keep the filter in the A/C unit in good shape which not only expands the lifespan of the unit, but it provides the most energy efficiency.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com