Summer tourism helping Northwoods businesses

MINCQUA, Wis. -- (WAOW) People from across the Midwest came to the Northwoods to kick off summer, making Minocqua their Memorial Day destination, and giving a boost to area businesses.
Lake Minocqua is a popular tourist destination for anyone looking to cool off during the hot summer months, locals offering advice on where to go.
Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers saying, "When we welcome tourists and they choose to leave their vacation dollars behind in our communities, it's really good for our local communities, for our jobs, and for our way of life."
Encouraging anyone who needs a break from everyday life, to spend a little time and money in the Northwoods, saying, "It's so important that folks are doing that and leaving those vacation days behind in Wisconsin."
For more information on how to book your trip, you can go to the town's website.