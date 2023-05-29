 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM UNTIL 11 PM CDT MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect until 11 PM
CDT today. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Calumet, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Menominee,
Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Summer tourism helping Northwoods businesses

MINCQUA, Wis. -- (WAOW) People from across the Midwest came to the Northwoods to kick off summer, making Minocqua their Memorial Day destination, and giving a boost to area businesses.

Lake Minocqua is a popular tourist destination for anyone looking to cool off during the hot summer months, locals offering advice on where to go. 

Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers saying, "When we welcome tourists and they choose to leave their vacation dollars behind in our communities, it's really good for our local communities, for our jobs, and for our way of life."

Encouraging anyone who needs a break from everyday life, to spend a little time and money in the Northwoods, saying, "It's so important that folks are doing that and leaving those vacation days behind in Wisconsin."

For more information on how to book your trip, you can go to the town's website. 

