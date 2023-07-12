Superintendent faces uncertain future

ANTIGO, Wis. -- (WAOW) Four current and former staff members with the Antigo School district have come out against the school board over their handling of Superintendent Julie Sprague, accusing them of trying to force her out of her contract against her will.
All four of them wanted to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation from the school board. The claimed that the board would walk her out, but that did not happen.
Those staff members say they're also concerned about a private Facebook group, called Antigo Advocates for Freedom and Liberty, which many school board members belong to.
We reached out to school board members, but no one responded to our request.