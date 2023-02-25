 Skip to main content
...HEAVY WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION MOVING IN SUNDAY NIGHT...

.A strong storm system will spread heavy mixed precipitation across
central and northern Wisconsin late Sunday into Monday. Winds will
also increase from the east, then shift to the northwest on Monday,
leading to tree and powerline damage. Small changes in temperatures
could impact what precipitation type occurs and will dictate how
much snow/ice accumulates.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations between two
tenths and four tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as
high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice.
Snow covered and icy roads are likely. Travel could be very
difficult or impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Monday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Supreme Court election has ripples across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) We now know the two candidates vying for a seat on Wisconsin's high court, and the impact of the election is being felt across the badger state. 

Following the nonpartisan primary, both Dan Kelley and Janet Protasiewicz advanced to April's general election, an election that could affect everything from abortion, to redistricting. 

John Blakeman, a political science professor at UWSP, said, "It's a different type of political climate, where this election is going to be even more partisan that the last two Supreme Court elections."

Election Day is April 4 and if you haven't registered to vote just yet, you can go to myvote.wi.gov

