Supreme Court election has ripples across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) We now know the two candidates vying for a seat on Wisconsin's high court, and the impact of the election is being felt across the badger state.
Following the nonpartisan primary, both Dan Kelley and Janet Protasiewicz advanced to April's general election, an election that could affect everything from abortion, to redistricting.
John Blakeman, a political science professor at UWSP, said, "It's a different type of political climate, where this election is going to be even more partisan that the last two Supreme Court elections."
Election Day is April 4 and if you haven't registered to vote just yet, you can go to myvote.wi.gov.