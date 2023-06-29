 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WI WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particles and Ozone which will remain
in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory
affects people living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet,
Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc,
Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie,
Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,and Wood.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
Fine Particles and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities;
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

  Updated
  • 0
Supreme Court limits affirmative action in college admission

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines that colleges cannot use race when making admissions decisions, causing ripples across the country, and here in the badger state.

Anuj Desai, a Voss-Bascom professor of law at UW Madison, said, "There inevitably will be students who otherwise would have got in, who are not going to get in, but that will be because of some other criteria other than race."

He did say the ruling could make it more difficult for lower income students who previously benefitted from affirmative action.

The UW System released a statement saying, "We are reviewing the decision to see what if any impact it may have on our universities. Like others across the country, we will assess next steps surrounding this issue and abide by the law." 

Desai also said that the changes could be coming to Wisconsin universities within the next year. "At least for selective universities, for the admission season for the September 2024 freshman class, I think it's definitely going to impact that."

Since the ruling is so fresh, it remains to be seen how much it will be felt, with the new school year just months away, we could find out soon. 

