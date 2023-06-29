Supreme Court limits affirmative action in college admission

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines that colleges cannot use race when making admissions decisions, causing ripples across the country, and here in the badger state.
Anuj Desai, a Voss-Bascom professor of law at UW Madison, said, "There inevitably will be students who otherwise would have got in, who are not going to get in, but that will be because of some other criteria other than race."
He did say the ruling could make it more difficult for lower income students who previously benefitted from affirmative action.
The UW System released a statement saying, "We are reviewing the decision to see what if any impact it may have on our universities. Like others across the country, we will assess next steps surrounding this issue and abide by the law."
Desai also said that the changes could be coming to Wisconsin universities within the next year. "At least for selective universities, for the admission season for the September 2024 freshman class, I think it's definitely going to impact that."
Since the ruling is so fresh, it remains to be seen how much it will be felt, with the new school year just months away, we could find out soon.