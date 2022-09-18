Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk returns to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - After a two year hiatus, the More Than Pink Walk returned to Wausau, making a difference in the community.
It's a two mile walk around Marathon Park celebrating survivors, those who are currently battling breast cancer, and honoring those who died of the disease.
"We are approach, we are care, we are community, and we are action. We're the only breast cancer organization that tackles breast cancer in a 360 degree approach," said Nikki Panico, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen in Wisconsin.
They've also teamed up with Marshfield Clinic this year to pay for free screenings to those who quality.
To have this event back in the area meant the world to survivors.
"Truly, it means everything," said Kris Alston, a two-time breast cancer survivor.
"You feel the energy of all the people here," said Alston.
If you have a loved one who may think they have breast cancer, call 1-877-465-6636 to see if you qualify.