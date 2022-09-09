Suspect in 37 year-old cold case did not appear in court

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wi. (WAOW)-- The first hearing for a 37 -year-old cold case was held in Wood County.
The suspect, Donald Maier, did not appear in court on Friday afternoon, despite being held in Racine Prison. Maier is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing death of Benny Scruggs in 1985.
Due to the nature of the crime and Maier's past criminal history, prosecutors requested cash bond be set at $100,000.
The public defender spoke with the Judge and said an attorney is willing to take Maier's case, but he must go through an evaluation first. Court officials did not say what the evaluation was for.
Maier's next court date is for a preliminary hearing which the judge has ordered him to attend.
A date for the preliminary hearing has not been announced.