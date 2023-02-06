Take a look at winner in Wiener Dog races at Cyclones game Saturday

WAUSAU (WAOW) – The Wausau Cyclones held their 2nd annual Wiener Dog Races presented by SC Swiderski on Saturday night at Marathon Park during the first and second intermissions.
The races featured a total of 25 dachshunds from throughout northcentral Wisconsin.
Hatley earned the title as the 2nd Annual Cyclones Wiener Dog Races Champion after edging out equally dachshunds named Boomer and Oscar.
The event raised a total of $881 for New Life Pet Adoption Center through chuck-a-puck, 50/50 raffle and proceeds from specialty Cyclones Wiener Dog Race merchandise, according to a press release from the Cyclones.
New Life Pet Adoption Center, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit. The center was formed as a no-kill center in 2000 for the purpose of placing more adoptable companion animals into loving and caring homes. It also stresses the importance of spaying and neutering and to provide a place of safety and the humane treatment of companion animals while awaiting adoption.