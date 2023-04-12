Tammy Baldwin announces reelection bid

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- Senator Tammy Baldwin announced Wednesday her reelection campaign for the United States Senate in 2024.
In a statement, Baldwin said “I'm committed to making sure that working people, not just the big corporations and ultra-wealthy, have a fighter on their side. With so much at stake, from families struggling with rising costs to a ban on reproductive freedom, Wisconsinites need someone who can fight and win."
Baldwin was elected in 2012, defeating Tommy Thompson.
She was Wisconsin's first woman and first openly gay member elected to the US Senate.
Baldwin was reelected in 2018.