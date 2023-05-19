 Skip to main content
Taste N' Glow Balloon Fest featured on Discover Wisconsin this weekend

Taste 'N Glow

TOWN OF STETTIN, Wis. (WAOW) — A popular Wausau-area festival is being featured on Discover Wisconsin this weekend. 

Discover Wisconsin is airing the Taste N' Glow feature on News 9 WAOW at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Taste N' Glow Balloon Fest features hot-air balloon flights and popular Wisconsin staples cheese curds and fair food.

Steve and Nancy Woller have run the event for three years and continues to enhance offerings with a car show, a 5K, various tastes of Marathon County and beer. 
 
The event is a spectacle and popular event marked on many people's calendar for a summer outing. 
 
"There's a lot, so you best be ready," Nancy Woller said. 

The event runs from July 7-9 and includes over 40 balloons to watch and a few to ride. A portion of the proceeds raised at the event go towards local charitable organizations. 

