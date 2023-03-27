Tax experts break down programs to help

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Time is running out to file taxes for this year, but there is a program that can help you or your child get ahead.
It's called the Edvest 529 Plan which is a tax-advantage savings account that grows through compounding interest, but there's other advantages as well.
Jessica Wetzel with the Wisconsin College Savings Program says these accounts are tax deferred for the life of the account, meaning money comes out tax-free at the state and federal levels when paying for certain education expenses such as tuition, dorms, and books.
You can also use them to claim a tax deduction.
"Wisconsin residents who contribute to an Edvest account can deduct up to $3560 off their state income taxes for the 2022 tax year," said Wetzel.
Wetzel says Edvest accounts are made to take some of the burden off higher student loan payments.