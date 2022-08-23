Taylor County committee looking for new Veterans Service Officer

TAYLOR CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- The controversy continues in Taylor County over its Veteran's Service Officer.
This after the Chief Officer, Shellie Shaw, resigned August 19, claiming she had been harassed by and had received death threats from certain County Board members.
The issue dividing the Veteran's Service Committee itself at its meeting on Tuesday.
"It's a shame that there are certain members who have shamed, shunned and basically humiliated and destroyed a person who is loved and doing a wonderful job," said one member.
It's a battle that's been going on since earlier this year, and has brought many veterans out to meetings in support of Shaw.
At Tuesday's meeting, committee members left to decide how to keep the office running while they find a new officer.
"We have a tough situation ahead of us in trying to actually keep the office open and keep people coming in," another member said.
In a statement, the board's chair says an investigation into Shaw's claims is ongoing.
"Taylor County will cooperate throughout the process to ensure Taylor County is a safe, harassment free work environment," he said.
There's no word yet on exactly when the position will be filled.