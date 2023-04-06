Teaching students to tackle mental health

RHINELANDER, Wis. -- (WAOW) Having proper access to mental healthcare is important for everyone, and the students at Nicolet College got a first-hand look at the impact it can have on their lives, through their annual training demonstration.
Tina Sitko, a students at Nicolet, said, “I’ve seen a lot of people who are struggling with mental health, and this just clarifies how everybody needs to work together to help the patient.”
The display highlighting how medical professionals can sometimes do more harm than good, and how friends and loved ones can lend a hand.
Medical Assistant Program Director Jolene Guenther said, “Mental health is such a crisis in our community and across the state, so we really want to promote what we do have in our area, as well as make people aware that they need to seek out resources.”
If you or a loved one are struggling, you can dial 988 for resources at any time.