Team Wisconsin brings home over 50 medals from North American Indigenous Games

NOVA SCOTIA, Canada (WAOW) - Team Wisconsin earned not just a little bit of hardware, but a busload full at the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG).
Team Wisconsin came home with over 50 medals.
The 16U volleyball team dropped just three sets total en route to claiming Gold at the Games.
Isabel and Lucy Young are sisters on the team and they didn't envision gold medals, but said it was all about the work they put in that made it happen.
"Put your best work in every single time because it just shows your dedication to the sport," Isabel Young said.
"Don't give up, even if you mess up, just get back up again," Lucy added.
Team Wisconsin brought home 56 medals total, were represented by every tribe in the state and nearly every county. Team Wisconsin was the largest U.S. team participant in the Games.
A welcome home ceremony for the Lac du Flambeau indigenous participants on Thursday afternoon.