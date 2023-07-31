Tech sales up for back to school shopping

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — On the last day of July, you might be thinking about last minute summer vacations, but school is right around the corner and the amount of technology your kids need in the classroom continues increasing.
More and more kids are trading in their pens and pencils for laptops and tablets. Where parents shop has changed as well with an increase in online shopping instead of going to the store.
If you’re going online, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said there are scams you should know about. The key is to do your homework so your kids can do theirs.
"Make sure they have an address, a phone number,” said Lisa Schiller, Director of Investigations and Media Relations for BBB. “Total contact information and information you can double check. Make sure the address is legitimate. Make sure the URL has been established for a while and it's not new."
The BBB said to be vigilant about low prices. If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is.
Watch out for imposters as well. It might look like you’re on the Target website because similar logos or images are used, but double check and make sure it’s the real deal.