Teen found safe in wooded area north of Babcock after two-hour search

TOWN OF REMINGTON, Wis. (WAOW) — A missing teenager was found safe after a search involving Wood County K9, people on foot and a drone to locate the teen in a wooded area north of Babcock.
Wood County Dispatch Center received a call just after 6:30 p.m. for a missing person Monday who was lost in the woods close to his house. The child had been missing for about an hour before being reported to the dispatch center, according to a news release from Wood County Sheriff's Department.
A search was started with units of Wood County Sheriff's Department responding to the area. Town of Remington and Pittsville fire departments responded for additional personnel. The search included people on foot, Wood County K9 and a drone, the juvenile was found at about 8:35 p.m. near the Yellow River north of Babcock.
The child was evaluated and released.