Teen gets new lease on life; cured of chronic pain

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - A local college student is a shining example on the power of perseverance after dealing with chronic pain since he was a child.
"I couldn't hang out with friends, I couldn't really do anything," explained Liam Russo. "Just stay at home and sometimes make it to school, but even school I would miss half the days."
When he was eight, Liam had his gallbladder removed. But even after the surgery, he was in near-constant pain.
Liam's mother Leah took him to several clinics and specialists across Wisconsin, but none could figure out what was wrong.
"It's really difficult to see your son go through such extreme pain and medical challenges for so long," she said.
But at last there was a solution - meeting Dr. Chris Ferguson, an anesthesiologist with Aspirus Riverview Clinic, who helped them realize it was an issue with Liam's spine.
"Gradually with some injections, he started to feel some relief to be able to eat again," explained Dr. Ferguson.
Eventually, Liam was strong enough for a spinal stimulation procedure that helped fix a group of bunched-up nerves in his abdomen.
Now, Liam says he's able to function fully - and live life without pain.
"I had C's and D's for my first year at college," he explained, "then over this summer, I got the surgery, and now have all A's."
Now, his only fear is finals.