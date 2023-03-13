Temporary agreement reached to re-open road access in Lac du Flambeau

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WAOW) - A temporary agreement has been reached between The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and Town of Lac du Flambeau to temporarily re-open roads with expired easement agreements, according to a release from the Tribe on Monday.
The agreement will allow temporary road access for homeowners for 90 days while the town, Tribe and title companies negotiate for a permanent agreement.
The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians released a statement Monday afternoon on the road access. The tribe barricaded roads after a easement has been expired for over a decade.
"The Tribe has agreed to provide temporary access permits to the Town of Lac du Flambeau to open the roads with expired easements to provide a window of opportunity for the Town and the Title Companies to make a viable offer to get this situation resolved," Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians President John D. Johnson Sr said. "The permits are in 30-day increments and the Tribal Counil has only authorized three total (90 days) for each road.
The release from Johnson also said the Tribe "still expects compensation for unauthorized land use and disregard of our private property." He also said in the release that he hopes this makes affected property owners "press for immediate action by the Town and the involved Title Insurance Companies to resolve this matter."
He went on to say the Town and title companies "disregarded our Tribal Sovereignty" which is very important to the Tribe and allows them to "set and enforce laws and regulations on our land" to protect square mile reservation.