Temporary housing secured for sex offender who was set for release without housing

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Temporary housing has been found for the sex offender who was going to be released Tuesday without a home in Stevens Point.
Daniel Wachowiak has been transported to a secured housing location for 90 days to allow more time for him to find permanent housing.
State Representative Katrina Shankland said in a statement: “Like many others in Stevens Point, I was seriously concerned upon hearing that Daniel Wachowiak was scheduled to be released in Stevens Point without secured housing. Over the past several days, I have been working closely with the (Department of Corrections) to ensure this individual has secured housing so he can be better monitored."
Shankland went on to say, "This is excellent news for the safety and well-being of our community. However, because it is a temporary solution, it also underscores the need for meaningful changes to this process."