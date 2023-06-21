The 'All Of Us' Program Is Looking To Change Medicine For The Better

WAUSAU, WI (WAOW) — 'All Of Us' is a large scale research project ran by Marshfield Clinic that strives to speed up health research and medical breakthroughs.
Their first step is to gather at least one million volunteers, who they consider partners, collect genetic health-related results from them.
From there, researchers will analyze the results in hopes of reaching what they call precision medicine.
Precision medicine is personalized treatment tailored to better fit each patient's needs, and it is based on a person's biology, lifestyle, and environment.
One goal of the study is to include historically under-represented groups in biomedical research, such as people who live in rural communities.
If you're interested in signing up, you can give their website a visit to find out how.