The American Red Cross is facing a national blood shortage

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- September 11 the American Red Cross sent out a press release stating their need for blood.
The organization is facing a nationwide blood shortage due to fewer donors this past summer along with people in need of blood due to weather disasters.
One of those being Hurricane Idalia that canceled over a dozen blood drives and caused a lot of donations to go uncollected.
" It really is an emergency appeal for blood donations 25 percent nationwide is what we have seen since august and to prevent that from getting even worse we need to able to keep those hospital shelves supplied," said Executive Director of Wisconsin Red Cross, Kathryn Halvorsen.
The American Red Cross is offering free hair incentives September to people that donate blood.
An the organization will be offering free gift cards to people that donate blood in October.
For more information on how to donate you can visit their website.