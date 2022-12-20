The best time to travel this week

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF TRAVEL IMPACTS TO THE
AREA THIS WEEK...

.A winter storm moving across the Midwest will bring rounds of snow,
wind, blowing snow, drifting snow, and subzero temperatures to the
area from Wednesday evening into Saturday morning. There will be two
distinct periods of impacts, first from the snow on Wednesday night
and Thursday. This will create snowy roads and hazardous travel.
Followed by very strong winds Thursday night and Friday which will
greatly reduce visibilities and create possible blizzard conditions,
along with additional snow accumulations and dangerous wind chills.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 7 inches from Wednesday evening
through Thursday afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard
conditions are possible due to heavy snow and strong winds.
Additional snow accumulations expected, with the greatest snow
amounts across the Door Peninsula. Winds could gust as high as 50
mph.

* WHERE...Central, east central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Wednesday to 6
PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday evening
through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel conditions will vary from hazardous to very
difficult, perhaps even dangerous. Snow will create impacts on
roads throughout Wednesday night and Thursday and impact the
morning and evening commutes. Starting Thursday night, widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility as well,
resulting in very difficult travel Thursday night through Friday
night. Along with blowing and drift snow, strong winds could bring
down tree branches and result in power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still uncertainty surrounding the
details of this event, especially on Friday and how much new snow
will fall and how this will impact roads and travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should consider earlier or delayed travel. If travel is
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH DAYBREAK WEDNESDAY...

The combination of cold temperatures and west winds will produce
wind chills as cold as 15 below to 25 below zero through early
Wednesday. The coldest readings are anticipated in north central
and central Wisconsin.

Wind chills this cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in
about 30 minutes, so anyone planning outdoor activities should
dress appropriately.

Weather Alert

The best time to travel this week

  • 0
weather

(WAOW) -- Winter weather will be stirring up many people's travel plans this week, but there is still time to avoid the storm.

StormTrack 9 Meteorologist Justin Loew says if you're looking to change your travel plans, the best days left to head out are tomorrow (Wednesday) and Christmas Day.

By Thursday and Friday, he says not only will falling snow be a risk, but the high winds will create an even bigger hazard, especially for drivers.

"Friday and saturday the winds are going to be high enough that it's going to be blowing all that snow all over the place, so even if there isn't any snow falling, it's going to create reduced visibilities and some blowing and drifting on some roadways," he said.

Road crews are going to be out starting Wednesday night, and may even be working around the clock depending on conditions.

Have story ideas? You can send them to nsopyla@waow.com 

Tags

