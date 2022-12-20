The best time to travel this week

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF TRAVEL IMPACTS TO THE AREA THIS WEEK... .A winter storm moving across the Midwest will bring rounds of snow, wind, blowing snow, drifting snow, and subzero temperatures to the area from Wednesday evening into Saturday morning. There will be two distinct periods of impacts, first from the snow on Wednesday night and Thursday. This will create snowy roads and hazardous travel. Followed by very strong winds Thursday night and Friday which will greatly reduce visibilities and create possible blizzard conditions, along with additional snow accumulations and dangerous wind chills. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions are possible due to heavy snow and strong winds. Additional snow accumulations expected, with the greatest snow amounts across the Door Peninsula. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Central, east central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel conditions will vary from hazardous to very difficult, perhaps even dangerous. Snow will create impacts on roads throughout Wednesday night and Thursday and impact the morning and evening commutes. Starting Thursday night, widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility as well, resulting in very difficult travel Thursday night through Friday night. Along with blowing and drift snow, strong winds could bring down tree branches and result in power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still uncertainty surrounding the details of this event, especially on Friday and how much new snow will fall and how this will impact roads and travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should consider earlier or delayed travel. If travel is necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&