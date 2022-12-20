The best time to travel this week

(WAOW) -- Winter weather will be stirring up many people's travel plans this week, but there is still time to avoid the storm.
StormTrack 9 Meteorologist Justin Loew says if you're looking to change your travel plans, the best days left to head out are tomorrow (Wednesday) and Christmas Day.
By Thursday and Friday, he says not only will falling snow be a risk, but the high winds will create an even bigger hazard, especially for drivers.
"Friday and saturday the winds are going to be high enough that it's going to be blowing all that snow all over the place, so even if there isn't any snow falling, it's going to create reduced visibilities and some blowing and drifting on some roadways," he said.
Road crews are going to be out starting Wednesday night, and may even be working around the clock depending on conditions.