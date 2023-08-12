The Bill Cook Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America celebrates 100 years

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The Izaak Walton organization promotes the protection and conservation of nature.
The organization does this by hosting outdoor events like hunting, canoeing, and camping.
The organization has chapters all throughout the country, but the Bill Cook chapter is located in Stevens Point.
August 12 marked its 100 year since being founded. To celebrate the organization hosted an open house event that was free to everyone in public.
The event had activities ranging from youth bb range, archery, and hiking trails.
The event lasted from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M.
The Bill Cook Chapter has 385 members and they are welcoming new members.
If you or somebody else is interested in joining the organization you can visit their website.