The Boys and Girls Club is Donated Treasure Boxes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Boys and Girls in Wausau hosted a ribbon cutting for their new Treasure Boxes.
Treasure boxes are wooden boxes filled with games, activities, and resources to help with mental health.
The boxes were provided by Rewired & Real an organization set out to help people improve their mental health.
This was all provided and donated through a partnership with Rewired & Real along with TDS Cares.
" We have partnered with about a hundred different therapist and counselors that have helped us pick out different actives resources, games, and gadgets that are meant to impact ones mental health," said Rewired & Real Founder, Kjersten Berard.
For more information you can visit their website.