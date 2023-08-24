 Skip to main content
The Boys and Girls Club is Donated Treasure Boxes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Boys and Girls in Wausau hosted a ribbon cutting for their new Treasure Boxes.

Treasure boxes are wooden boxes filled with games, activities, and resources to help with mental health. 

The boxes were provided by Rewired & Real an organization set out to help people improve their mental health. 

This was all provided and donated through a partnership with Rewired & Real along with TDS Cares. 

" We have partnered with about a hundred different therapist and counselors that have helped us pick out different actives resources, games, and gadgets that are meant to impact ones mental health," said Rewired & Real Founder, Kjersten Berard.

