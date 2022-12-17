The Dangers of Using Generators Indoors

While generators are known for saving lives this time of year by keeping the power on, they can also be dangerous if they're left in the wrong place.
Portable generators are used in many homes across Wisconsin, but if they're left inside, they can cause carbon monoxide poisoning, and NBC News says that an average of 70 people are killed each year by their generators giving them carbon monoxide poisoning.
John Krueger, a firefighter and paramedic with the Antigo Fire Department, said, "Carbon monoxide is actually the leading cause of accidental poisoning deaths in the united states. Nothing that has a motor should be run inside of a residence."
Krueger says that generators should be kept outside, and at least 15 feet from the residence with the exhaust pipe pointed away from any doors or windows.