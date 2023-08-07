The do's and don'ts of back to school posts

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) While it may seem tempting to post pictures of your kids on the first day of school, law enforcement officials are saying that it could be dangerous.
Kids across Wisconsin are getting ready to go back to school, and parents are getting their cameras ready, but officials warn that posting information about your kids online could lead to risks like identity theft.
Captain Benjamin Graham of the Wausau Police Department said, "Things that we would ask people to stray away from are like the full name of the child, their date of birth, things like how tall they are, how much they weigh, how old they are, and I would also stray away from things like what school they're attending."
Graham also said to not post who their home room teacher is, and to make sure your home address isn't in the background. He also said to check the privacy settings before you post, so that only your friends can see it.