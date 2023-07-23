The EAA AirVenture flying high for another year

WAUSAU (WAOW) —EAA AirVenture kicked off its three day event with people coming from all around the world to attend.
The event ran July 21-23 where people from around the world compete in an airplane race from one location to another.
This year, over 60 airplanes took off Sunday at The Downtown Wausau Airport and were expected to land in Oshkosh.
Vice chairman of the event Joe Coraggio says he has been involved in the races since the beginning.
"The airplanes are awesome, there are a lot of really cool people here that do a lot of really innovative things with their airplanes. Most of them are home building them in garages and hangers and come and fly and every year they make them a little bit faster," Coraggio said.
