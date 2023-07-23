 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particulate Matter which will remain in
effect until noon Tuesday.

This advisory includes people living in the following counties in
Northeast Wisconsin:

Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade,
Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto,
Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

The EAA AirVenture flying high for another year

  • Updated
  • 0
airplane
Veonna King

WAUSAU (WAOW) —EAA AirVenture kicked off its three day event with people coming from all around the world to attend.

The event ran July 21-23 where people from around the world compete in an airplane race from one location to another. 

This year, over 60 airplanes took off Sunday at The Downtown Wausau Airport and were expected to land in Oshkosh. 

Vice chairman of the event Joe Coraggio says he has been involved in the races since the beginning. 

"The airplanes are awesome, there are a lot of really cool people here that do a lot of really innovative things with their airplanes. Most of them are home building them in garages and hangers and come and fly and every year they make them a little bit faster," Coraggio said.

For more information you can visit their website. 

