The grass is greener for Merrill landscaping business "Two Boys and a Lawnmower"

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) — It's not every day that high schoolers start up their own business, let alone the business becoming a successful one.
Sergei Wunsch and his brother Roman started their landscaping business, "Two Boys and a Lawnmower" nearly four years ago when the pair were in middle school.
They say the business has doubled in growth each of those years and even with a drought, shows no sign of slowing down.
It's their care they believe sets them apart from the pack.
"What defines us from different companies is just our quality and our [relationships with customers]," said Sergei. "We might not be the cheapest, but we do everything as best as we can."
The boys also employ three other workers and collaborate with another local business homegrown by a high school student called "Ty's Lawn Care".
The Wunschs and Ty Marlow are hockey buddies and have known each other nearly their whole lives.
Marlow said the boys put in 12-hour days in the summer and work together frequently.
His advice? Chase your dreams.
"I'd just like to say, if you have something that you're passionate for, do it to the best of your abilities," said Marlow.
The brothers take most of their appointments through Facebook.
Sergei said he and Roman plan to keep growing the business after they graduate high school.