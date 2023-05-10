The Hannah Center to open new location in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Hannah Center is expanding its coverage with a new location in Wood County.
A former church in Wisconsin Rapids is now set to become a different kind of sanctuary. Once a spiritual home for some, it will soon be a physical home for women in their darkest hours as The Hannah Center's second location.
"There were many women who were in crisis who needed help, but to leave their homes or to leave where they were living was really difficult," said Christy Nievinski, program coordinator at the Wisconsin Rapids location.
The building will have at least three bedrooms, a kitchen and living room, meeting spaces and offices.
But more than that, it'll be a place where women can learn to overcome their hardships.
"We will help any woman in crisis, no matter what the crisis is, and come alongside her and give her the tools she needs," Nievinski said.
Beyond providing a safe place for women and their children, it'll teach them life skills like financial planning, resume building and parenting.
"We have three different curriculums that we use to help her get to that place of help, healing and hope, and it's all through compassion and guidance that we do those things," Nievinski said.
There's still plenty of work to do to get there. The building will be completely remodeled, and they're hoping to raise the funds add three more bedrooms for a total of six. They're looking for volunteers to help them renovate the building to hopefully be operational before winter.
They're also looking for staff and volunteers to help them run the building and lead the programs. If you're interested in donating or volunteering, click here.