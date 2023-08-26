The Indigenous Meno Keno Powwow Celebrates its 3rd year

WABENO, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Meno Keno Powwow had vendors, live music, and over 450 dancers.
The event was created as a way for Indigenous people to come together and celebrate their culture.
"Its like a celebration for our health, for our living, meeting a lot of people its just a time to come together and just enjoy each other," said organizer, Ruth Pemma.
The three day event started on August 25 and it continues until August 27.
The event was welcomed to Indigenous and Non Indigenous people.
The event has over 15 vendors and over 450 people participated in the dance portion.