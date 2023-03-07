The Palms Supper Club will be featured on America's Best Restaurants

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - The Palms Supper Club will be featured by a national media company that highlights restaurants across the country later this month.
America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) is bringing its ABR Roadshow to the Palms Supper Club on March 21. The episode will be aired extensively on ABR social media channels at a later date, according to a news release from ABR.
Popular dishes at Palms Supper Club will be highlighted on the show, along with an extensive on-camera interview with manager Anna Anderson about the restaurant, the release said.
Palms Supper Club features a classic steakhouse menu with such items as crab cakes, prime rib and its "famous" cobb salad. The staff includes an in-house baker who makes all breads and buns from scratch, the release said.
The restaurant was built in 1936 and has been a staple of the Wausau area since.
ABR will be filming on location March 21. The Palms Supper Club’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on ABR’s website here. It also will air on ABR's YouTube channel.
Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured at www.americasbestrestaurants.com.
Palms Supper Club is at 5912 US Highway 51 in Schofield. For more information visit Palms Supper Club's website.