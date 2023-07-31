The power of social media: How one Facebook post helped replace Antigo 9-year-old's stolen bike

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) — Just four days after his 9th birthday, young Barrett found out his brand new bike had been stolen from his front lawn.
So his mother Toni Miller took to Facebook, hoping an adult might read the post and realize they suddenly had a bike they'd never bought in their possession, and they'd return it.
Miller said that never happened.
Instead, she said, an outpouring of support came. It ranged from friend's offering up a reward for the stolen bike, to people offering up their bikes they didn't need anymore.
Then veteran Gary Kluwe saw the post, and immediately offered to buy a new one.
Miller said she wasn't going to let him, but a few hours later, Kluwe messaged asking for her address, and showed up soon after with a new bike and helmet for Barrett.
"He had the biggest smile on his face and was speechless," said Miller of her son's reaction. "I don't think he quite understood how to process the joy he got."
Miller said her son now makes sure his bike is put away each night.
She also said her family is now working hard to do good deeds and be kind to others.