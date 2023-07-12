The Search for a New Poet Laureate

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The City of Wausau is looking for its new Poet Laureate.
This person will be the new face for the community to help promote poetry and other literature. They would also be available to others who are looking for assistance in expanding their own literary works.
To honor this position, the city will be providing two stipends of $200 during the two-year term.
Requirements for the Poet Laureate are as follows:
- Must be 16 years or older.
- Must live or work in Wausau or otherwise be able to make their case in their cover letter for their connections to the area.
- No conflicts of interest.
A jury selected by the Arts Commission will be judging the material submitted and will select the next Poet Laureate of Wausau with qualities in Aesthetic Writing, Community Involvement, and Potential for Engagement.
For more information on how to sign go here.
Deadline is July 17 at 4 p.m. and the final selection will be Aug. 8 by the Common Council.