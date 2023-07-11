'They just wanted to find a safe haven': Tavern owner helps people fleeing from Coloma wildfire

COLOMA, Wis. (WAOW) — Johann's Bar & Grill has been a popular spot to grab a cold one for over 30 years, but when a devastating fire hit the area Monday, the watering hole became a safe haven.
People in Coloma were put directly in the path of a fire that destroyed over 800 acres, forcing them to grab whatever fit in their cars and get out immediately. Steven Johannes, the owner of Johann's Bar & Grill, N1257 County Rd B, Coloma, was one of them.
"At the time, it was heading towards my house and property," he said. "It was bad, and the only thing that saved my property was the wind shifted. One friend of mine, his mom and dad lost their entire house."
And after seeing how it affected his community, Johannes knew he had to do something. He decided quickly to open up his bar and his hotel to people fleeing from the fire, giving them something to eat, something cool to drink and a bed to sleep in.
"They were pretty much fearing for their lives and worrying that their houses were going to be destroyed and they just wanted to find a safe haven," he said.
But the real heroes he says, were the first responders.
"That was one terrible fire, probably the worst fire I've seen in my life and they did a good job containing it and getting it out," Johannes said.