Third largest mega millions drawing set for Tuesday night

WAUSAU, WI (WAOW) - The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $830 million dollars
If anyone is lucky enough to claim Tuesday night's prize, they will have the choice between 30 annual payments, or the lump some of roughly $500 million cash after taxes.
People from across the Wausau area were rushing to get their ticket leading up to the drawing, already dreaming of what they'd do if they win big.
"I think I would go for finishing my college career. Go from there, maybe start my own video production business," said Spencer Johnson of Wausau.
Others said they would retire, or even spend it on news toys like a golf cart.
The drawing will take place at 10 p.m. central time Tuesday night. The odds of winning the jackpot at roughly 1 in 303 million.
But if you're the lucky one, Logan Woller, a Private Weatlh Advisor for Buska & Buska has some advice.
"If you were to win the big jackpot, whether you take an annuity or the lump sum. Don't quit your job, unless you're getting ready to retire or you've already planned for that, but don't' change your goals in life." said Woller
Experts also advise that if you win - it's important to do your best to remain anonymous, and hire a team that consists of a lawyer, accountant and private wealth advisor.
“Just going in with the mindset, i need to make a plan for this. Because it is very easy to spend money, especially this day in age," said Woller
The last winning ticket for the Mega Millions in Wisconsin was September of 2020, for a total jackpot of $119 million.