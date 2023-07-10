Three Local Aspirus Clinics Won The BigShot Award

Wausau, WI (WAOW) — Several Aspirus clinics across our area are honored by the state with the BigShot award for 2022.
The award is given to organizations that went above and beyond with making sure their patients get their shots.
The clinics receiving the award are Aspirus Rhinelander, Kronenwetter, and Wausau, who together were able to get over 90% of their patients immunized.
The disease that this award was specifically for was Hepatitis A.
Aspirus places the protection of your children in the spotlight, which is why they emphasize their immunization rates.
Not only do these vaccines protect your child, though, but they help protect you, your family, and anyone else in the community through herd immunity.
The hospitals say it is their way of making sure your families are safe.
As for the other 10%, there is always time to get your shot.