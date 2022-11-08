Tim Michels concedes in Gubernatorial race

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has conceded in the race. With 91 percent of the votes counted, he was down about 75,000.
The Evers win puts him in position to continue to block the Republican-controlled Legislature, unless the GOP achieves supermajorities that could overturn Evers' vetoes. Michels, who was backed by former President Donald Trump, promised to sign more than 120 bills Evers vetoed, including a package that would make it more difficult to vote absentee.
Evers was focusing on the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee and Madison on the final day. He needs strong turnout there to blunt Republican voters in the suburbs and more rural parts of the state. According to unofficial numbers, Evers won the City of Milwaukee by over 46,600 votes.