Tine and Cellar Holding Christmas Lunch

On Christmas Day, Tine and Cellar in Weston is inviting everyone in the community to have lunch with them, and they're doing it for free. Managers say it's a way to make sure everyone can have a Merry Christmas, especially with rising costs, and the servers are even volunteering their time.
Jesse Bartnik, the operations director at Tine and Cellar, said, "We do this event every single year. It's a really great thing that we do for the community. Unfortunately there's always a good reason to be enjoying a free meal."
The meal will be served from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm and while it's free, they will be taking donations for area nonprofits.