Tips for getting a gym membership

WISCONSIN, (WAOW) -- Getting a gym membership might be on many people's New Year's resolutions, but how do you go about picking one?
With many different gyms out there to choose from, the Better Business Bureau advises making a list of your priorities.
Do you want certain equipment? Does location matter to you? What are your fitness goals? Are you looking for certain classes?
Don't be afraid to ask if there's a free trial period, so you can get a feel for the place.
"You know if you actually can go to the gym and use the equipment, kind of get to know the people, see the scheduling that goes on, when is the gym busiest, when is it less busy," said Lisa Schiller, Spokesperson for the BBB Wisconsin.
And don't be pressured to decide on the spot.