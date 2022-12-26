Tips for homeowners ahead of snow melt

SCHOFIELD (WAOW) — As warmer weather is expected throughout the week, it could bring issues for some homeowners.
"It could get close to 40 degrees by Thursday, Friday and the weekend still a little bit above freezing, enough to cause the snow to melt," shared Justin Loew, WAOW chief meteorologist.
With that snow melting during the day, the water will re-freeze overnight.
Experts say take action now.
"One of the things homeowners can do themselves is make sure there is not excessive snow build up at the bottom of the gutters, at the bottom of the gutter downspouts and around their foundations," said Travis Witter of A-Rite Construction and Roofing.
They say this will help any slush or water from seeping into your homes foundation and causing any more damage.
"Typically if it freezes at night, that's when you get a little more trouble," Loew added. "The snow starts to melt and the sidewalks get a little bit wet and it freezes overnight. That's when it gets icy, and some of the roadways will get that way as well."
Experts are urging home owners to take a few simple steps to reduce any risk of injury or other potential hazards.
"I've seen in the past, because we didn't remove the snow piles, that snow from the condensation and the melting started to pile up and the snow held on too, it started to freeze right away and it piled up to those vents, that inadvertently can make your furnace stop because it blocks the airflow," Witter said.
Experts say the warmer weather is a good time to clean your gutters to let them do their job.
"It freezes and then it starts to push its way behind the gutters or behind the shingles and can ultimately get it in the home," Witter said.
If you're having any major issues with your gutters, or water around your home — call an expert.