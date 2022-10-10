Tips to be ahead of the game going into flu season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - We're getting closer and closer to winter, and that means flu season is right around the corner.
Each year roughly 5 million Americans get sick with the flu, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says most of those cases happen between December and February.
Last year about 36,000 Wisconsinites got sick from influenza, with health officials saying that number is much higher than previous years.
While they say they're not sure what caused the spike, they want to be prepared to limit those rates heading into this year's peak season.
"In the first part of November (last year), we started going from ten cases a week to over 150 a week," said Thomas Haupt, a respiratory disease epidemiologist for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. "It was a very high rise. We don't know if we'll be expecting that again, that massive increase - a very quick increase, but we need to be prepared for whatever comes about."
They say it's best to get your flu shot now to give your immune system time to build up ahead of peak flu season.